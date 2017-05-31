About the Role:Our Client, based in Turriff, are looking for 6 X OFFSHORE WINCH OPERATORS. This is short term, temporary contract. It is an urgent requirement, with a start date of ASAP and a duration of approximately 8 weeks.
ALL offshore certification MUST be valid and up to date. Day rate will be £135 GBP.
Preference obviously given to:
* Winch Operator experience
* Winch spooler/reel operations experience
* Rigging and lifting level 1
* Wire rope inspection
* Wire rope socketing
Only candidates who are immediately available will be considered.