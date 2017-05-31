Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Weight Control Jobs

Salary £0 to £17 Per hour

Job ID 576931

Our Client, based in Turriff, are looking for 6 X OFFSHORE WINCH OPERATORS. This is short term, temporary contract. It is an urgent requirement, with a start date of ASAP and a duration of approximately 8 weeks.ALL offshore certification MUST be valid and up to date. Day rate will be £135 GBP.Preference obviously given to:* Winch Operator experience* Winch spooler/reel operations experience* Rigging and lifting level 1* Wire rope inspection* Wire rope socketingOnly candidates who are immediately available will be considered.