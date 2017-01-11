Offshore QAQC Engineer - Malaysia

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Malaysia Airline System

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Quality Engineer Jobs

Salary $24000 to $48000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 515303

My client is currently seeking an Offshore QAQC Engineer for a Power Plant project in Malaysia.Responsibility:- Reporting to Project Manager- Carry out inspection and checking for all quality related procedures in the site and ensures activity at the site are as per approved method statement and inspection test plan.- Responsible for the quality and workmanship of every activity, thorough knowledge of all phases of engineering construction relating to Civil, Architectural and Structural discipline interfacing the multidisciplinary operations.Requirement:- Bachelor's Degree in Engineering preferred- Prior experience in the Offshore Marine sector- MUST have CONCRETE work experienceFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321