Offshore Mechanical Foreman - Power Plant Project - Malaysia

About the Role:My client is currently seeking for an Offshore Mechanical Foreman to be based in a Power Plant project in Malaysia.
Responsibility:
- Reporting to Project Manager
- Involvement with hydraulics systems, cranes, anchor systems
- Perform visual inspection of mechanical assemblies
- Rework, repair and modify mechanical equipment
- Ensure that all equipment and tools are maintained appropriately
Requirement:
- A hardworking and enthusiastic individual with more than 5 years of progressive experience in mechanical foremanship.
- MUST have experience with hydraulic systems
- Preferably someone who has experience in offshore works
