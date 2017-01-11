Offshore Mechanical Foreman - Power Plant Project - Malaysia

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Malaysia Airline System

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary $24000 to $36000 Per year

Job ID 515304

My client is currently seeking for an Offshore Mechanical Foreman to be based in a Power Plant project in Malaysia.Responsibility:- Reporting to Project Manager- Involvement with hydraulics systems, cranes, anchor systems- Perform visual inspection of mechanical assemblies- Rework, repair and modify mechanical equipment- Ensure that all equipment and tools are maintained appropriatelyRequirement:- A hardworking and enthusiastic individual with more than 5 years of progressive experience in mechanical foremanship.- MUST have experience with hydraulic systems- Preferably someone who has experience in offshore worksFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321