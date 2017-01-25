**Night Shift Duty Manager - Power Gen. - Wakefield - £35k**

Company 
Spencer Ogden
Location 
Wakefield,West Yorkshire,England
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 8:32am

About the Role:

A rapidly expanding & growing company are urgently looking for a Night Shift Duty Manager at the Wakefield Depo. They are a specialist organisation in the Power Generation Industry, looking for professionals experienced working with Diesel / Gas Generator Sets from an Engineering background. If you are an ambitious Team Leader with goals to move into senior management this is an excellent platform.

Required:

-Previously working within the Power / Energy / Construction Hire Sector
-Technical / Engineering Qualifications (Electrically & Mechanically)
-Generator Hire / Construction Equipment Hire
-Experience Working at Management-level
-Admin / Hire Desk enquiries, Knowledge of Insphire would be advantageous
-Experience in Night Shift Work

For more information about this role please contact our London office
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Management Jobs
Sub_Category 
Facilities Management Jobs
Salary 
£35 to £35000 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
523395