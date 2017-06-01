Company Fircroft

Location Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England

About the Role:

The Role:

Network Systems Engineer must be -



Able to quickly understand complex networks

Able to work to procedures in a continually audited environment

Must be able to work on own initiative

The Network Systems Engineer must be able to work as part of a team as well as on their own



Ideally the Network Systems Engineer have be experienced in:-

Cisco networks to at least CCNA Level and Juniper



The Company:

The client is a leader within the Automation and Control Systems field with operations in 100 countries worldwide. They specialise in providing integrated solutions to the Transmission and Distribution and Oil & Gas industry with projects offshore and overseas.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience in the design and configuration of Network Systems (LAN, WAN) within the Oil and Gas industry

Educated to HNC/HND level in Telecommunications and Electronic Engineering (or similar).

Must be computer literate, Word/Excel/Outlook



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

800xA experience

Experience /training in the use of SPI packages (E3 or any other automated design packages)

Experience with Functional Safety



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Telecommunications Jobs

Salary £34 to £37 Per hour

