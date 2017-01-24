Company NES Global Talent

Location Basrah

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Network Jobs

Salary £2500 to £3000 Per week

Job ID 523338

ESSENTIAL:- CCNP Security. CCIE Security or equivalent. Oil & Gas background. Cisco ASA, ACS, Router/Switch security, wireless security, Websense, ASDM, Palo Alto. Solarwinds, Netflow. Build & Configure Network Management platforms. Security process or Governance Certification.Designing & deploying security solutions. Scripting/Programming.The Network Security Engineer will responsible for the delivery & support of security services, working with various implementation groups to deliver Security project’s to agreed costs & timescales, maintaining quality & ensuring compliance with relevant governance, regulations, standards & policies.The role requires an individual who can work in a fast changing environment, implementing solution’s & providing high levels support.Ensure trouble-free operations of network security infrastructure on site (Cisco ASA, ACS, Router/Switch security, wireless security, Websense, ASDM, Palo Alto)Identify risks to service delivery, recommend options to address risks & execute approved optionsDevelop the network security systems capability to meet agreed service targetsDevelop the network security policy & auditing processes & proceduresParticipate in network security enhancement projectsAssist with maintaining network security related portion of the DR plansProvide end-user support for VPNs, 802.1xDefine & execute network security related 'changes'Work with application development to determine application specific security postureHands on approach with familiarity to perform low level configuration changes via CLI or GUIFamiliar with network management tools – Solarwinds, Netflow. Ability to build & configure network management platforms.Participates in tactical & strategic technology planningDevelop, produce & maintain documentation regarding Security configuration, operating procedures, policy.Assists in developing & providing training to junior staffUniversity level education preferably in Engineering / IT or related discipline.ITIL Foundations.CCNP SecurityCCIE Security or equivalent preferred.Security process or governance certification.Experience in designing & deploying security solutions.Scripting/Programming Experience.Broad understanding of ITAbility to work within a multicultural environment28/28 RotationEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.