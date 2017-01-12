Company NES Global Talent

Location Oman,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Network Jobs

Salary $24000 to $60000 Per year

Job ID 515502

Network Security Engineer – 12 Months Contract - OmanNetwork Security Engineer to be responsible for:-Establish and perform rollout and migration programs following company and vendor standards.Plan and implement network security, including building firewalls, applying cryptography to network applications, managing host security (AV, DLP, HDD encryption and File/Folder encryption)Primarily contribute in security LLD, As Built and SOP for security solutions and build a best practice configuration templates for security devices. Participate in designing and implementing complex DMZ zones. Network Security Engineer to maintain confidentiality with regard to the information being processed, stored or accessed by the network. Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties. Anticipate communication and networking problems and implement preventive measures. Day to day administration of network related systems and applications, monitoring logs and reporting of security events. Excellent understanding of available security solutions including Cisco ASA-X series with firepower module, Fortinet FortiGate 1500/600 series. Good understanding of available security solutions at email gateway including Trend Micro ScanMail and Barracuda Email AntiSpam. Good understanding of available security solutions at enduser level including Trend Micro OfficeScan and McAfee ePO for DLPNetwork Security Engineer Qualifications required:-Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering and minimum of 3-5 years' experience.Proven track record of hands on experience in network and security administrationProven track record of hand on experience in security implementation and operationsCisco CCNP security qualification.Fortinet NSE 3 and NSE 4Proven track record of hands on experience in FG600, FG1500,Knowledge in FortiAuthenticator and ForiAnalyzer is a plusTrendMicro OfficeScan, ScanMail, InterScan web proxyMcAfee ePO managing DLP, Full HDD Encryption and File Folder encryptionExcellent analytical skillsExcellent interpersonal skillsExcellent communication skills