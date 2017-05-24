Network Analyst

About the Role:

My client in London urgently requires a Network Analyst for a 3-6 month contract (likely to extend).

Essential Skills/Experience

- Experience maintaining/configuring Extreme Networks switches

- Experience with Palo Alto or a similar next-generation layer 7 firewall

My client are conducting one stage telephone interviews tomorrow

