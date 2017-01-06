.Net Developer

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Liverpool,Merseyside,England

About the Role:

Hi,

I am currently hiring for a client of mine based in Liverpool in the Logistics sector.

This company are looking to bring on a contract developer to supplement their current permanent team. They are working on a new project and are looking to get someone to join ASAP.

This is a great opportunity to join a company with a history of large projects and extending contractors.

Skills:

C#

ASP.Net/MVC

Vb.Net

SQL Server

Winforms (Not Essential but would be beneficial)

Please send apply with an up to date version of your CV to be considered.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now