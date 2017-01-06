.Net Developer

About the Role:
Hi,
I am currently hiring for a client of mine based in Liverpool in the Logistics sector.
This company are looking to bring on a contract developer to supplement their current permanent team. They are working on a new project and are looking to get someone to join ASAP.
This is a great opportunity to join a company with a history of large projects and extending contractors.
Skills:
C#
ASP.Net/MVC
Vb.Net
SQL Server
Winforms (Not Essential but would be beneficial)
Please send apply with an up to date version of your CV to be considered.