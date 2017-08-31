Company G2 Recruitment

Location Belgium,Europe

About the Role:

.Net/C# Software Developer

.Net/C# Software Developer |Brussels Area | Competitive Salary

My client is a Software Solution company. They are looking to hire experienced .Net Software Developers. Based in Brussels, this client is looking for over 2 years' experience as a minimum any more experience is a bonus as a .Net Software Developer.



Requirements:

- Over 2 years' experience as .Net Software Developer

- Experience with SQL

- Working experience with HTML

- Ability to speak fluent English

- A passion for technology and the desire to work in a team working environment

Beneficial:

- Experience with Javascript, and AngularJS

- Experience with GIT, and python is also beneficial

- French or Dutch is a bonus

Location: Brussels, Belgium

Role: .Net/C# Software Developer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this .Net/C# Software Developer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.



Job Type Permanent

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Developer - Software Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

