NDT Technician/Engineer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Plymouth,Devon,England

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category NDT%2C Test Engineer Jobs

Salary £20 to £22 Per hour

Job ID 515302

We are seeking an experienced NDT Engineer/Technician for a dockyards based contract for 3-4 months. Based in PlymouthMust have Advanced UT (TOFD/PA PCN level 2)The main purpose of this role is to carry out advanced UT, conventional UT and surface examination NDT to a given specification and censor the reults to the applicable acceptance standards. Off site working may be required.Knowledge of NDT processes and their application and a good level of computer literacy.A pro active approach to problem solving and must be able to work in either part of a team environment or by using their own initative. Must be prepared to work shift work including weekends and posess a flexible approach to working patterns.Ship/Submarine fabrication or refit experience in an engineering discipline or previous NDT experience, preferrably in an engineering environment.Must have Advanced UT (TOFD/PA PCN level 2)ONC IN engineering desirable or craft apprenticeshipThe role of the NDT engineer is a nuclear implicated post and all applicants must be willing to become radiological written approved person (WAP). Applicants need to be aware that there will be a requirement to work in tanks, confined spaces, at heights and in radiological controlled areas.DEV Does the role involve working with, or on, controlled goods, technology or services?No