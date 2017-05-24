MWD Field Engineer

Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Under direct supervision, provides on-site supervision of the Measurement-While-Drilling (MWD) process, including tool preparations, data acquisition, log generation and Quality Control (QC) and delivery of the services to the customer.

* Serves as a second man in a sub-ordinate role.* Assists in ensuring that all data presented to the customer is accurate, timely and meets the highest service quality standard possible.* Assists in ensuring that expected and needed data and possible problems are provided to the customer.* Assists in providing technical consultation to all of clients.* This includes mud hydraulics, Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA) planning, formation evaluation, drilling tendencies, the mud system and BHA dynamics.* Properly tests all tools and equipment before, during and after each job. Identifies and corrects operational problems to prevent or minimize service impact.* Assists in accurately completing all required forms, databases and reports (i.e. service vouchers, lost/damaged equipment, radiation site survey, End of Job Customer Survey (EJCS) report, First Alert Database (FAD)/Correction, Prevention and Improvement (CPI)).* Ensures BHA's are assembled as planned, including correct make-up torque, doping and handling.* Aware of customer requirements regarding directional survey procedures.* Assists in interfacing with the Directional Driller (DD) to ensure BHA compatibility, planned operating parameters are within specification and correct tool face references are applied.* Participates in performance improvement initiatives as required by Company.* Skill acquired through completion of an undergraduate degree in a STEM discipline, completion of the basic MWD training program and 3-9 months working as a Field Prof-MWD, Assoc.* Must have successfully passed company tests, or met task guideline requirements.* Ability to demonstrate technical aptitude to required standards.* Must possess good communication, arithmetic, data entry and recording skills.* Requires ability to read and interpret formation well logs, interpret directional survey information and other well site data.* Must possess relevant on and offshore safety certificates.* This is a field position.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

