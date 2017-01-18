Mechanical Technicians

Company 
Orion Group
Location 
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Posted on 
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 9:02am

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting Mechanical Technicians, based Offshore

Candidates MUST be immediately available.

Responsibilities will include:
Fault finding, remedial works and completion of scopes for ICSS, Fire and Gas and Trace Heating

Requirements:
Valid certificates for UK offshore working, including ATEX, SBT, Compex, Mechanical Joint Integrity etc.

Contract position - 3 weeks initially

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912522

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Technician Jobs
Sub_Category 
Mechanical Technician Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
519872