Mechanical Technician

About the Role:
The Role:
The successful candidate shall work as part of a team to manage the maintenance and operational monitoring of mechanical equipment to ensure safe, environmentally sound, reliable and efficient operation of the production facility.
This position operates on a rotational pattern of 4 X 10.5 hr shifts - 06:45/17:15. (Starting alternately on a Monday then Tuesday). The working pattern during projects and shutdowns may change and overtime may be required as circumstances dictate.
? Plan and execute scheduled preventive and breakdown maintenance activities on the
following:
o Rotating Equipment, including pumps, gas turbines, centrifugal compressors, gearbox and their associated sealing and lube oil systems
o Hydraulic and pneumatic systems.
Piping systems, including PSVs, valves, filters and associated equipment
? Carry out all activities to company standards and procedures
? Raise relevant permits within the agreed time period
? Report relevant maintenance data for reliability analysis
? Participate in failure investigations and identify reliability issues
? Generate new work requests to highlight plant and equipment faults
? Develop and review operational and maintenance procedures
? Provide input and assistance for new projects including commissioning work
? Work with vendors and sub-contractors as required
? Promote high HSE standards and demonstrate responsibility for the safety of self and others minimising impact on production, and maximising plant availability
? Employ Perenco Observation Safety Techniques (POST) to report safe and unsafe acts
? Actively participate in a responsible waste management system
? Attend and participate in the Operations morning shift meeting
? Comply with requirements of MOC for Plant Modifications
? Apply skills and knowledge in a practical and efficient manner and continually look for opportunities for improvement, cost saving and simplification
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
? A recognised apprenticeship in a relevant Engineering discipline
? HNC (or equivalent) in an Engineering Discipline (preferred)
? Full UK Driving Licence
? A sound knowledge of machinery and mechanical equipment
? Experience in the Oil & Gas/Petrochemical or related industry
? Broad experience of maintenance and fault finding on mechanical equipment
? Ability to work unsupervised in a multidiscipline team environment
? Ability to communicate and work well with others
? Computer literate
? Demonstrate understanding of maintenance programmes
? Demonstrate aptitude for troubleshooting and problem solving
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.