Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Mechanical Rotating Equipment Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Responsible for the engineering of all rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units on assigned projects* Responsible for preparation of project related standard, project specific standards and job notes* Prepare, update and reissue monthly requisition index for rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units, indicating planned issue date for each requisition* Prepare general notes requisitions for rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units* Review flow sheets for correctness of depicting of rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units, operating and design conditions and piping and instrumentation connections* Compile mechanical datasheets and requisition rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units* Prepare technical bid analysis and evaluation reports for rotating equipment, mechanical handling and packaged units

* Minimum 5 plus years relevant experience* BSc, BEng, BTech (Mechanical Engineering)