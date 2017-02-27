Mechanical Revit Modeller - Sydney - Immediate Start - Contract

Company 
Progressive GE
Location 
Sydney
Posted on 
Sunday, February 26, 2017 - 10:45pm

About the Role:



* A high proficiency in using Revit MEP - 5 Years minimum
* Strong Understanding of Australian Building Codes
* A minimum of 5 years of Design/Modelling experience, with the majority being on commercial projects
* A diploma in Mechanical/Electrical engineering would be seen as favourable
* Clash Detection using Navisworks
* Appreciation of all MEP services
* Full working rights within Australia

This is a great opportunity to further your career by securing a contract role with a global name in consulting, engineering and technical specialist's whilst working on some of the biggest and most influential projects around.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Designer Jobs
Sub_Category 
Mechanical Designer Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
528357