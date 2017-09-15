Mechanical Project Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Billingham,Durham,England

About the Role:

The Role:

The Project Engineer is responsible to the Project Execution Manager for delivering the engineering definition, detail design, procurement and construction phases of the project

To agreed performance targets (technical, cost and time)



ACCOUNTABILITIES



Ensure that the Project Definition is produced.



Manage the interface between Lucite International and the design functions.



Ensure that Project and Design Reviews are carried out to an appropriate standard.



Establish a system for Control of Project Documentation and ensure the requirements are being met.



Ensure that the change control procedure is rigorously applied when appropriate.



Ensure detail design, procurement and construction meet the requirements laid down in the Engineering Definition.



Co-ordinate the contribution from the functional engineers and the Works Representative / Commissioning Manager.



Provide the necessary engineering support during the construction and commissioning phases of the project.



Ensure that the Project Data Book and appropriate "as built" drawings are produced.



Participate in Project SHE & Technical Audit Procedures.



Participate in the on-going site design improvement process.



The Company:

Our client is a world-wide manufacturing organisation, employing thousands of people in a variety of disciplines. Operating from 6 manufacturing sites in Europe and a host of sites globally their product is found in some form or other in every home.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £38 to £40 Per hour

Apply Apply Now