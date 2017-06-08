Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

The Mechanical Planner will have the responsibility:



Plan all Mechanical maintenance work for site production and support facilities utilizing SAP as the Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

Work closely with key Operations personnel to ensure that planned maintenance work meets SAP notification objectives and that all operational requirements are taken into consideration in order to ensure the safe execution of the work and minimize production interruptions.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Strong computer skills (MS products - Word; Excel; Project; )

* Strong knowledge of the SAP PM module for work order planning and processing

* Extensive operational, troubleshooting, repair and maintenance experience in rotating equipment such as centrifugal, gear, PD and PCP pumps, rotary air compressors, diesel engine driven emergency generators, etc.

Working knowledge on the maintenance of heat exchangers, vessels and tanks.

* Working knowledge of general piping and structural fabrication techniques, welding codes and testing procedures.

* Strong knowledge of mechanical safe work practices and procedures.



