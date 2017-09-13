Mechanical IQA/IV

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Main purpose of the job:



IQA lead for Engineering and associated disciplines.



Main duties and responsibilities:



Monitoring the Quality of engineering assessors through sampling of learner portfolios, observations & company KPI's to comply with the IQA strategy

Holding regular IQA standardisation meetings & ensuring the quality of assessment is up to AO standards

Meeting EQA's & presenting company IQA evidence

Management of assessor training to meet TAQA standard on continuous cycle

Monitor the use of OneFile with all assessors & learners

Support assessors / trainers in the use of OneFile, including the training & support of new staff

Provide monthly reports from OneFile on learner /assessor usage & also administration support (for reports)



The Company:

Our Client is a first rate educational body with an end goal of educating, developing and inspiring the next generation of workers to the highest standard in order for them to enter the local working market. Our client operates in over 7 locations within Cumbria and has contributed monumentally to the local supply chain with 97% of apprentices going directly in to full time employment.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

This is a highly specialist role that will require the following core competencies:



* Time-served engineer (mechanical bias)

* Knowledge of work based learning

* IQA (IV) award (or agreement to work towards)

* Assessors award

* Good sound knowledge of Onefile



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Experience of Internal Verification (min 3 years).

* Ability to work closely with assessors & managers from all disciplines

* Proficient in MS Office particularly Excel, able to create and work with complex Excel spreadsheets.

* Initiative to be able to develop and improve systems and procedures.

* Actively contribute to the achievement of the Business Plan, Self-Assessment and Quality Improvement Plan.



Personal Qualities

* Proven ability to maintain and develop positive working relationships both internally and externally.

* Present a positive and professional image at all times.

* Maintain occupational competencies by attending informal/formal training.

* Strong attention to detail with high level organisational skills and self-management.

* Excellent interpersonal skills.

* Strong multi-tasking skills.

* Ability to prioritise workloads.

* Effective team working skills and collaboration in efficient task management.



The above should not be regarded as an exhausti



