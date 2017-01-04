Mechanical Field Service Engineer

Spencer Ogden
Iraq,Middle East
Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 2:21am

About the Role:

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 10 years experience working within a maintenance capacity on gas turbines and associated BOP.

The engineer should be capable of acting as a supervisor supporting the local O+M team to perform outages across a fleet of Frame 9E and 9FA gas turbines. Tasks will include:
borescope inspections, hot gas path inspections and major outages.

Preference for degree qualified engineers and fluency in English for written reports.

For more information about this role please contact our London office
Contract
Engineering Jobs
Mechanical Engineer Jobs
513226