Mechanical estimator

SUMMARY

The Estimator compiles estimates of cost on special parts or products as a basis for pricing purposes. Must have engineering knowledge and be able to interpret engineering layouts and data. Requires extensive knowledge of designs, manufacturing processes and procedures with direct experience in welding, automation and/or robotic equipment.



ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.



Compiles estimates of cost on special parts or products as a basis for pricing purposes.



Interpret engineering layouts and data.



Maintains thorough knowledge of Detroit auto industry base suppliers for design and manufacturing of details and components.



Estimates labor hours for the following: Mechanical & Electrical design; Fabrication; Piping; Assembly; Installation Supervision; Machining; Wiring; Try-out on client floor, Try-out on customer floor.



Estimates construction costs of proposed equipment including raw material and purchased components.



Estimates changes for Project Manager.



Negotiates changes with customers.



Utilizes and works with project specialist to fine tune standard spreadsheets with standard cost.



Maintain knowledge of designs, manufacturing processes and procedures with direct experience in welding, automation and/or robotic equipment.



Works with Project Services Group to convert estimate into budget if proposal becomes project.



If required, develops written proposal describing proposed scope of work estimated.



Develops necessary presentations with Account Executives to assist in closing of business.



Develops and maintains standard proposal format for the group. Involves close interaction with engineering, manufacturing and project services.



Solicits quotations for support equipment that may be required as part of client proposal. This includes generating inquiry and defining of scope of work for sub suppliers.



Maintain knowledge of PC based software such as Microsoft Office.



Understands and follows safety & environmental regulations and identifies safety/environmental concerns.



Adheres to the Quality System and participate in continuous improvement.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

Bachelor's degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.



LANGUAGE SKILLS

Ability to read, analyze, and interpret general business periodicals, professional journals, technical procedures, or governmental regulations. Ability to write reports, business correspondence, and procedure manuals. Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from groups of managers, clients, customers, and the general public.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, and reach with hands and arms. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 10 pounds and occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, color vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.



