MECHANICAL ENGINEER (WATER) - Indonesia

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Indonesiana

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary $22800 to $26400 Per year

Job ID 523960

MECHANICAL ENGINEER (WATER) - IndonesiaMy client is currently seeking for a MECHANICAL ENGINEER to join their water consultancy business delivering projects for the Water and Waste Water business. Your will join an innovative multidisciplinary team of mechanical, civil, process and electrical/ICA engineers, and play a key role in the management and design of schemes located in Indonesia, and across APAC.Responsibilities:* Typical duties will include the preparation/supervision of preparation of drawings for plant general arrangements and P&IDs, and managing the production of documentation such as calculations, specifications, plant schedules, tenders, schedule of prices, engineer's estimates, and factory and site acceptance documents.* You will also supervise the work of more junior engineers, and provide technical and professional guidance to assist their development* You will work with the Lead Mechanical Engineer for the region to grow and develop the water business team, assist in the development of prospects and proposals and deliver projectsDuties:* Produce design documents which are cost effective, meet the requirements of the specification and which can be purchased, installed and commissioned effectively* Ensure a safe working environment for all staff* Ensure that standard designs and design practices are utilised wherever possible* Manage cost effective mechanical designs by other mechanical and assistant mechanical engineers* Delivering the design stage outputs of each project within the agreed timescale and budget* Coordinating design outputs across all technical disciplinesRequirement:* Degree qualified or equivalent to BEng Mechanical Engineering* Demonstrate a detailed knowledge of designing mechanical aspects of water and sewage treatment plants, detailed design engineering, feasibility studies, energy optimization, and operation efficiency audit* Extensive experience in the water/wastewater industry* Experience of design at all levels, from feasibility to a "for construction" level* Strong technical knowledge of your field, able to advise other disciplines regarding aspects of their design as it impacts mechanical engineering issues* Demonstrate a broad knowledge of pumping systems and treatment plant* Progressive and imaginative in your work, striving to add value for the benefit of the company and our clients* Demonstrate continuing maintenance of professional development and knowledge of current and emerging technical solutions* Strong multidisciplinary knowledge of your field, able to positively advise other disciplines regarding aspects of their design as it impacts mechanical engineering issues* Project/programme management experience, with strong commercial and financial understanding* Progressive and imaginative in your work, striving to add value where possible for the benefit of the company and our clients* Proactive approach* Proven client liaison and communication skillsQualifications:* BS Engineering; other Engineering disciplines with related work experience will be consideredInterested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321