About the Role:MECHANICAL ENGINEER (WATER) - Indonesia
My client is currently seeking for a MECHANICAL ENGINEER to join their water consultancy business delivering projects for the Water and Waste Water business. Your will join an innovative multidisciplinary team of mechanical, civil, process and electrical/ICA engineers, and play a key role in the management and design of schemes located in Indonesia, and across APAC.
Responsibilities:
* Typical duties will include the preparation/supervision of preparation of drawings for plant general arrangements and P&IDs, and managing the production of documentation such as calculations, specifications, plant schedules, tenders, schedule of prices, engineer's estimates, and factory and site acceptance documents.
* You will also supervise the work of more junior engineers, and provide technical and professional guidance to assist their development
* You will work with the Lead Mechanical Engineer for the region to grow and develop the water business team, assist in the development of prospects and proposals and deliver projects
Duties:
* Produce design documents which are cost effective, meet the requirements of the specification and which can be purchased, installed and commissioned effectively
* Ensure a safe working environment for all staff
* Ensure that standard designs and design practices are utilised wherever possible
* Manage cost effective mechanical designs by other mechanical and assistant mechanical engineers
* Delivering the design stage outputs of each project within the agreed timescale and budget
* Coordinating design outputs across all technical disciplines
Requirement:
* Degree qualified or equivalent to BEng Mechanical Engineering
* Demonstrate a detailed knowledge of designing mechanical aspects of water and sewage treatment plants, detailed design engineering, feasibility studies, energy optimization, and operation efficiency audit
* Extensive experience in the water/wastewater industry
* Experience of design at all levels, from feasibility to a "for construction" level
* Strong technical knowledge of your field, able to advise other disciplines regarding aspects of their design as it impacts mechanical engineering issues
* Demonstrate a broad knowledge of pumping systems and treatment plant
* Progressive and imaginative in your work, striving to add value for the benefit of the company and our clients
* Demonstrate continuing maintenance of professional development and knowledge of current and emerging technical solutions
* Strong multidisciplinary knowledge of your field, able to positively advise other disciplines regarding aspects of their design as it impacts mechanical engineering issues
* Project/programme management experience, with strong commercial and financial understanding
* Progressive and imaginative in your work, striving to add value where possible for the benefit of the company and our clients
* Proactive approach
* Proven client liaison and communication skills
Qualifications:
* BS Engineering; other Engineering disciplines with related work experience will be considered
