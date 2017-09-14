Company Fircroft

Location Canada,North America

About the Role:

The Role:

The Mechanical Engineer (Measurement) will have the responsibility:

* technical support for scoping business development projects;

* inputs for regulatory filings;

* design oversight of 3rd party engineering service providers;

* completion of detailed engineering designs for capital and operation projects;

* technical support for construction and (de)commissioning;

* compliance to design and construction specifications and standards;

* stakeholder review of engineering standards.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

The successful candidate must be have knowledge of applicable Codes and Acts, best practices for design, construction, and commissioning of mechanical equipment and related facilities, and quality assurance and quality control of drawings and designs.



* Knowledge of Codes and Acts applicable to the above systems (e.g. CSA Z662, ASME B31.3, ASME B31.8);

* Design experience with gas measurement facilities and knowledge of Measurement Canada Custody Transfer Gas Measurement.

* Experience with sizing and installation of gas meters, associated yard piping and balance of plant equipment such as separators, valves, pressure/overpressure protection systems etc.

* Design oversight experience acting as owners engineer for third party design work

* Previous TransCanada gas measurement facility experience.

* Professional Engineer status registered in Alberta.



About Fircroft:

