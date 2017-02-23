Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Mechanical Engineer, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Support project handover, including Mechanical discipline documentation.

Provide day-to-day discipline technical support to the operation in regards to equipment breakdown; including investigation of fault, defect resolution and execution of breakdown maintenance (including vendor liaison).

Support delivery of safety, integrity and environmental performance of asset.

Make use of Remote Performance Monitoring Tools (SmartSignal, System 1, etc) for the Operate Phase.

Review Project Maintenance Build and determine Safety Critical Equipment.

Review and support mechanical spares procurement

Responsible for compliance with asset discipline Performance Standards and completion of Formal Technical Assessments for Mechanical discipline.

Responsible for technical approval of operational procedures, deferrals and ORA's within discipline as appropriate.

Interface with functional teams as they execute discipline activities

SPA for agreed studies and minor engineering changes / modifications



Contract position



