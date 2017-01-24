Company Huxley Engineering

Location Gloucestershire,England

About the Role:

Mechanical Development Engineer - Gloucestershire

An industry leading company based in Gloucestershire require a Mechanical Development Engineer on a contract basis for an initial 3 months to take a new product through to production.

This is an opportunity for the ideal candidate to make the project their own in an expanding company. The company themselves are held in high regard within their field.

Overtime hours are available.

Essential skills:

Solidworks

Industry experience with plastics

Hands on tooling experience

Taking products from concept through to production

There are interviews taking place this week for an immediate start.

