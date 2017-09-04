Mechanical Design Engineer-South East

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
United Kingdom
Posted on 
Monday, September 4, 2017 - 10:08am

About the Role:



*
* 10 years min mechanical design experience
* Excellent design skills
* Experience in sheet metal, complex machining, and pneumatics strongly desirable
* Experience in wide variety of industries, particular complex work such as pharmaceutical industry
* Aim of role is to deal with complex engineering work coming in and to mentor engineering team in good practice
* Able to deal with complex work coming in so a strong understanding of theoretical calculations needed to balance design skills.
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Mechanical Engineer Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
615854