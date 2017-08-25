Mechanical Design Engineer /Draughtsman

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Hereford,County of Herefordshire,England

About the Role:

CAD Design Draughtsman - 3 months rolling - Shropshire/Herefordshire/Gloucestershire

My client are urgently looking for a CAD Draughtsman with the following experience:

Use of AutoCAD and Solidworks to draw up 2D & 3D Site Plans, Boiler Room layouts, P&ID's

Experience in AutoCAD & Solidworks

Problem solving

Ability to organise and prioritise workload

Working from own initiative and as part of a team

Desirable Skills:

Knowledge of heat transfer and thermodynamics

Steam system design

Electrical knowledge

Experience of working with the HVAC and/or building services industry

