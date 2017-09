Company G2 Recruitment

Location Bedfordshire,England

About the Role:

Good morning,

My client in Bedfordshire urgently requires a design / CAD engineer for a 3 month initial contract (likely to extend).

Skills/experience

* Inventor / Autodesk experience

Please note my client are interviewing this week to start on Monday.

If you're interested in this position please apply with your updated CV ASAP.

We also offer a referral scheme at g2 so if you know anyone else who might be interested please forward on my details.

Kind regards,

Stella

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now