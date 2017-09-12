Company NES Global Talent

Location Savannah

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Materials Coordinator Jobs

Salary $78000 to $86000 Per year

Job ID 616615

Basic Functions and Responsibilities• Responsible for receiving materials, material inspections, photographing deliveries, checking completeness of order and monitoring all back ordered items.• Developing and implementing of the site material laydown yard plan for effectively storing and segregating materials at site.• Responsible for transferring custody of materials to contractors as requested complying with Client Procedures.• Coordination of the unloading and placement of materials and equipment per the site material laydown plan• Coordinating bag and tag operation for allocated materials.• Work with project procurement staff to ensure that the receiving documentation is properly distributed and stored• Provide support for material expediting, coordinating with shipping companies on deliveries, follow up with home office procurement on replacement of defective damaged materials, follow up on replacement of defective items under warranty, etc.• Perform minor requisitioning of small materials needs that arise in the field• Maintain and update the material tracking log and progress of the activities related to material management.• Responsible for coordination with suppliers for the return and credit of excess materials upon completion of the project as directed by the Field Material Manager.• Responsible for coordinating material deliveries between warehouse and laydown areas.• Work closely with field material management, scheduling, inventory and planning departments• Works with quality department on inspections of all major mechanical equipment.• Conduct periodic goods inventory counts• All associated duties in the safe, efficient operation of the material management department• All other duties as assigned• Arranges in-plant transfer of materials to meet production schedules.• May move or transport materials from one warehouse or laydown area to another, manually or using material handling equipment.• May coordinate or arrange for repair and assembly of material or part.Education:• High school diploma or equivalentSkills & Requirements:• Ability to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.• Ability to work in a team and independently.• Strong attention to detail.• Field construction experience in the Engineering & Construction Industry preferred• Must have good English written and verbal communication skills• Good organizational, leadership, communication, and analytical skills• Computer skills – Microsoft and Excel• Knowledge of Smart Plant Materials automated material tracking software preferred, not required.Please note this is to be classed as a local hire to Savannah, GA and as such there will be no per diem.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.