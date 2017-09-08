Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Who will you be working for?

Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Material Handlers to work on a 3 month contract positions in Duncan OK. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the Material Handler we're looking for.

What will you be doing?

As a Material Handler, You will be receiving assignments and instructions fro the General Foreman. You will load, unload and move materials within or near the plant complying with all safety legislation.You may move materials manually or using hand truck, electric dolly, wheelbarrow, conveyor, or hand-operated crane or hoist. The post will be Monday-Friday doing 12 hour shifts with a rate of $16 per hour.

Position requirements:

- Experience working in a warehouse environment

- Experience in a material handling position

- Forklift licence is preferred



