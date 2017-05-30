Material Controller

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Job Title: Offshore Materials Controller

Ref No: 2017-7600

Location: Hull - Offshore

Project: Centrica Storage Offshore

Duration: 5 Trips (2x2 Rotation)



Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW



Purpose / Role

To deliver a high quality material control and service in accordance with asset / company requirements, standards and procedures, ensuring inventory management, particularly of critical spares and effective cost control

To support overall safe delivery of company goals, schedule and budget.

To ensure that all storage responsibilities are actioned in a safe and controlled manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment.

To track, record and keep up to date records of all materials, including those from call-off, through to receipt and issue or return where appropriate.

Key aims and objectives

To ensure all activities associated with the materials control / storage functions are carried out in a safe manner and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications.

Prime responsibilities and duties

Read, understand and implement all applicable company / asset / regulatory, policies, working practices and procedures relating to the Material Controller function ensuring at all times that all activities are completed safely and to a high standard;

Understand and implement regulatory working practices and procedures (for example: COSHH & SEPA) relating to the handling and storage of dangerous goods / chemicals; ensuring that these are stored correctly and impose no harm to personnel or environment;

Participate in and practice fully the requirements for total safety during all operations;

Manage storage facilities ensuring these are organised in a safe manner, kept clean and maintained to a high standard;

Call-off materials, consumables and plant & equipment to support operations as required in a compliant manner by use of the Companies tools, i.e., PaMMS, SES Call-off requirements;

Receive into stores, inspect record and report receipt of consumables, materials & plant and equipment in line with applicable suppliers / asset procedures ensuring where appropriate that stock management systems are duly updated;

Ensure inventory integrity, particularly of critical spares, by completion of auditable stock-taking on a rotational basis;

Issue from storage consumables, materials, plant and equipment in a timely manner to support the Asset operations, ensuring where appropriate that stock management systems are duly updated and that traceability in maintained;

Manage all aspects of the tracking of Plant & Equipment, from ordering through to eventual dispatching or "write-off" from platform;

Qualifications/Training

AMEC Mandatory training (Induction, Risk Awareness etc)

BOSIET / Approved Offshore Medical (Mandatory for Offshore position only)

MIST

IT Literate (Excel / Word etc)

Dangerous Goods By Sea/Air

Experience

Demonstrable experience in stores control function in role as Material Controller.

Offshore experience in similar role.



Competencies

Good understanding of the materials control function including receipt, storage, issue and movement of materials within the offshore industry;

Good understanding of the requirements of COSHH, SEPA and other regulatory / environmental procedures / processes associated with the materials control function;

Demonstrable physical knowledge of materials and equipment associated with the OIL & Gas / Petrochemical Industry;

Demonstrable knowledge of PaMMS;

Ability to read and understand the FSA report via SCRAM or spreadsheet;

Ability to produce and maintain a 5 week lookahead.

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Materials Controller Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now