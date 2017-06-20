Company Ably Resources

Location Singapore

ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a MARKETING MANAGER to join our client, a leading LNG organisation, in SINGAPORE.Based in one of South East Asia's energy hubs, this is a permanent position most suited to a professional seeking professional development and career progression.The minimum requirements associated with the role are;*At least 5 years of working experience*Previous experience in Energy Trading capacity*Must be fluent in either Japanese or IndianPlease send CVs in Word format