Amec Foster Wheeler is looking for a Marketing and Communications Coordinator to join our Oil and Gas project delivery operation based in one of our Aberdeen office locations.

The Marketing Coordinator will take a proactive approach to the continual development and promotion of the Primat brand, and support the delivery of Amec Foster Wheeler subsidiary recruitment marketing campaigns, in a professional and consistent way which adds value to the overall recruitment and retention effort, and Primat's strategic business objectives.

* Support the ongoing development of the Primat brand and the promotion of relevant value propositions for Primat and Amec Foster Wheeler purposes* Create and maintain a high quality marketing communications strategy, in line with the overall business strategy, which maximises return from relevant communications channels* Responsibility for 'account management' of multiple internal customers; ensuring their unique needs are met, with high quality delivery achieved within predefined timeframes* Support or lead the coordination of events and event attendance on behalf of Primat and Amec Foster Wheeler recruitment teams

* Take a proactive approach to brand management in order to identify opportunities for development or enhancement* Conduct regular reviews of available tools and technology to ensure the business continues to explore new branding opportunities, and maximize its potential utilisation of existing ones.

* Take a lead role in the continual development and ongoing maintenance of the marketing and communications plan which supports business objectives* Identify and react quickly to capitalize on opportunities to produce and publish written content to support the business objectives and development of the Primat or Amec Foster Wheeler brand* Manage the ongoing creation and maintenance of the marketing suite of material to support external sales objectives, and recruitment marketing campaign work* From a detailed brief, produce high quality design and creative work for distribution to relevant media

* Take a consultative approach to understand the requirements of the recruitment customer, in order to develop a custom solution which fully utilizes all available resources and tools* Create, and manage delivery of bespoke recruitment marketing / employer branding campaigns based on thorough research and analysis* Ensure all campaign activity is structured in the best possible way to measure effectiveness and ROI* Drive changes and / or best practice approach to the use of marketing channels by internal customers - including delivery of regular and topical content* Observe and report any irregularities in the company message to ensure effective 'policing' of the Amec Foster Wheeler / Primat brand

* Support the coordination of recruitment events, including candidate generation and industry / networking events* Work with internal customers and support teams to ensure events are managed with minimal impact to the business.* Research and report on upcoming opportunities to management on a regular basis

* Support Recruitment Marketing team colleagues as/when required to ensure delivery of team requirements and objectives* Provide any other reasonable support, as required, to the Primat or Amec Foster Wheeler recruitment teams which contributes to the overall business objectives

* Educated to HND / HNC level or equivalent in a marketing or business related subject* Experience gained through a previous marketing or communications position, with responsibility for producing high quality, creative brand content* Highly communicative, motivated and personable with the ability to work with individuals at any level* Some degree of project or key account management experience is advantageous but not mandatory as training in this area will be provided* The individual should demonstrate a strong desire to progress in a marketing and communications career path

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

