Market Development Specialist

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Customer Service Jobs

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 574486

Seize this opportunity to take on a highly visible position at the very center of events. As Market Development Manager, you will be provided an entirely new position which will give you great influence and insight. You will work closely with our customer, travel the world and play a vital part in our further growth.Tasks:Your main mission will be to further broaden our business and customer base. This will, among other things, involve identifying new and potential markets, customers and areas of use. It will also be your responsibility to find and develop new business opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, you will manage marketing plans, sales strategies and presentations as well as coordinate tenders and provide support to our sales representatives. Business trips will occur, between 50 and 100 days a year.Requirements:Your personal qualities are vital for success. As Market Development Manager, you need a technical interest and an entrepreneurial mindset. You are self-confident, creative and thrive in a position with great influence and insight. It is also important that you are strategic, flexible and driven. Moreover, you have the ability to develop strong relationships and take initiative. You are proactive in your communication, have a strong commercial focus and contribute with a great level of energy. Last but not least, you keep your feet firmly on the ground.You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering with specialization in Technology, Marketing or Industrial Economy or equivalent, along with a few years' experience from a similar position. Experience from technical sales as well as marketing business development is advantageous. Being used to develop marketing and business plans is also a plus. Fluency in English and Swedish is a must, written and spoken alike.