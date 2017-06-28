Company Orion Group

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Marine Supervisor, based Offshore



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure the following marine operations and support services are carried out safely and efficiently:

o Cargo reception, storage and offloading and ballast control systems, mooring & lifting operations

o Security of watertight compartments

o First Line Maintenance of all cargo equipment

o Marine control including the supervision of heading control tugs

o Monitoring of hull stresses and vessel stability

o Tank entry and maintenance operations within tanks

o Helicopter, shipping and standby vessel operations

o All deck, crane and moving load operations

o Scaffolding and rigging of equipment

o Movement of material and equipment to work sites

o Cleaning, wash down, blasting and painting

o All over side work

o Bunkering of supplies from supply boats

Provide support where appropriate to other site departments



Qualifications

Class 2 Marine Certificate

Dangerous Cargo Endorsement

ISSOW Area Authority or equivalent

SMTD

Advanced Safety Auditing

A1 Assessor



Permanent position



