About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Marine Supervisor, based Offshore

Responsibilities will include:

Ensure the following marine operations and support services are carried out safely and efficiently:

o Cargo reception, storage and offloading and ballast control systems, mooring & lifting operations

o Security of watertight compartments

o First Line Maintenance of all cargo equipment

o Marine control including the supervision of heading control tugs

o Monitoring of hull stresses and vessel stability

o Tank entry and maintenance operations within tanks

o Helicopter, shipping and standby vessel operations

o All deck, crane and moving load operations

o Scaffolding and rigging of equipment

o Movement of material and equipment to work sites

o Cleaning, wash down, blasting and painting

o All over side work

o Bunkering of supplies from supply boats

Provide support where appropriate to other site departments

Liaise with Site Operations Co-ordinators to ensure all activities are effectively planned, scheduled and executed in accordance with the Company Planning & Scheduling Process

Ensure comprehensive records and logs are maintained and effective handovers are carried out at shift and crew change

Manage allocated marine and services budget effectively with minimum waste

Maintain effective communication with all work colleagues at all levels

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and be able to apply it in the workplace

Education/Training

Class 2 Marine Certificate

Dangerous Cargo Endorsement

ISSOW Area Authority or equivalent

SMTD

Advanced Safety Auditing

A1 Assessor

Skills & Experience

Microsoft Office Experience

Temporary position

