Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen, Aberdeen City, Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Marine Superintendent, based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Single Point Accountable (SPA) person for all marine and maritime issues, including vessels on hire.

Support management with ICP management and verification activity.

Provide expert marine support to Onshore / Offshore Teams and Managers, ensuring regular liaison with the MSTL.

Generate, review and where applicable approve amendments to marine related procedures.

Generate, review and where applicable approve amendments to a Marine manual.

Generate, review and where applicable approve relevant performance standards and ensure compliance.

Carry out routine audits and inspections to ensure that marine and maritime operation practices are carried out in accordance with the management system, asset specific procedures and performance standards.

Carry out and assist as appropriate with investigations into marine and maritime related incidents, including recommending actions to prevent recurrence.

Provide general marine and maritime support in respect to vessel assurance, marine transportation / operations and supply chain.

Monitor amendments to legislation and industry guidelines, and ensure continued compliance for operational units.

Provide expert marine advice to required studies such as HAZID / HAZOP to ensure legislative compliance, safety of personnel and equipment.

Where appropriate attends planning meetings and ensures successful entry and progress through planning gates.

To chair / participate in the relevant safety studies / workshops held and follow up actions from the studies as necessary.

Support interface with HSE with regards to regulatory issues.

Provide cost tracking and schedule visibility through the lifecycle of SPA scopes the role is responsible for and for financial processes including budget planning, value of work done and forecasting for SPA scopes.

Ensures that Management of Change is appropriately applied.

Support other projects / scopes as required by the Operations Manager



Qualifications & Experience:

Certificate of Competency of Master Mariner or Degree or equivalent.

Proven track record with experience in FPSO engineering and operations inclusive of offloading operations.

Experience of both conventional and DP shuttle tanker offloading.

Results-oriented, articulate, persuasive.

Able to demonstrate initiative and assertiveness in a positive and constructive manner to both known work areas and new ones.

Demonstrated ability to effectively manage, co-ordinate, and integrate a number of simultaneous activities.

Displays high standards of ethical and professional behaviour, consistent with the company's values and business conduct policies.

Contractual awareness, ability to read, understand and execute standard contracts



Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916247.





Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Marine, ROV and Diver Jobs

Sub_Category Marine Supervisor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

