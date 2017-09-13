Manager of Construction - Wind

Company Progressive GE

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

MANAGER of CONSTRUCTION

Responsible for the overall execution of Construction and Commissioning for Wind Projects across North America:

* Responsible for the overall project management which includes, but not limited to Field Construction, Technical Advising Service team, Commissioning, etc.* Create and Maintain budgets, P&L, and Forecasting* Contractual negotiations for Sub-Contract companies as well as holding each accountable in terms of time, budget and safety* Compliant with all State and Federal Laws & Regulations* Develop business proposals for new Construction opportunities* Analyze existing business in order to increase efficiency, increase performance and reduce overhead costs* Primary Point of Contact when dealing with various suppliers, manufactures, and customers.* Ensure company personnel as well as sub-contractors meet all Safety process and procedures* Able to travel about 25% of the time

Job Type Permanent

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Construction Manager Jobs

Salary $100000 to $101000 Per year

