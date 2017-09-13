Manager of Construction - Wind

Progressive GE
United States,North America
Tuesday, September 12, 2017

About the Role:

MANAGER of CONSTRUCTION

Responsible for the overall execution of Construction and Commissioning for Wind Projects across North America:



* Responsible for the overall project management which includes, but not limited to Field Construction, Technical Advising Service team, Commissioning, etc.
* Create and Maintain budgets, P&L, and Forecasting
* Contractual negotiations for Sub-Contract companies as well as holding each accountable in terms of time, budget and safety
* Compliant with all State and Federal Laws & Regulations
* Develop business proposals for new Construction opportunities
* Analyze existing business in order to increase efficiency, increase performance and reduce overhead costs
* Primary Point of Contact when dealing with various suppliers, manufactures, and customers.
* Ensure company personnel as well as sub-contractors meet all Safety process and procedures
* Able to travel about 25% of the time

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Permanent
Construction Jobs
Construction Manager Jobs
$100000 to $101000 Per year
616618