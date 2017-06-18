Malaysia Kuala Lumpur: Entry Level Procurement Specialist

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Diploma (Accounting, Information Technology, Business Management, Supply Chain Management) with a record of achievement.

Strong Excel skills preferred. Experience in Accounts Payable, especially in a Shared Services or Business Process Outsourcing will be highly valued.

Individuals with 3+ years of work experience are welcome to apply

Ability to work both independently and in a team under tight deadlines and service levels.

Strong work ethics, demonstrated interest in transactional supply chain.

Strong analytical and quantitative skills.

Demonstrated leadership, integrity and initiative.

Demonstrated command of written communication and strong business writing skills.

Ability and willingness to engage in conversation with internal customer parties, including supply chain managers and references.

Job ID 588988

We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.Under strict supervision, issues purchase orders in response to material requirements established by manufacturing, field operations or project management. Complies with and executes Category Management strategy in accordance with policies and procedures. Expedites, de-expedites and issues change orders to meet manufacturing, field plant or project demands. Analyzes and resolves basic Goods and Invoice Receipt Issues (GRIR) to obtain best quality, delivery and price for goods and services. Assists in assessing supplier performance. Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability or operations. Completion of an undergraduate degree in a related field is preferred. This is an entry level position.This is a position in the internal Supply Chain Shared Services team. Under limited supervision, issues purchase orders in response to material requirements established by operations. Complies with and executes Category Management strategy in accordance with policies and procedures. Expedites, de-expedites and issues change orders to meet operation demands. Analyzes and resolve basic Goods and Invoice Receipt Issues (GR/IR) to ensure three-way match of Purchasing Quantity, Invoice Quantity, and Good Receipt Quantity. Performs Materials Management functions ranging from Materials Extension, ZNDP PO creation, Intercompany PO Issuance, Redeployment, and troubleshoot related issues with operations. Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability or operations.Lvl 10, 199 Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur, 50400, Malaysia35512Entry-LevelSupport ServicesSupply Chain MgmtFull TimeCompensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.