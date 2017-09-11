Company Fircroft

The Maintenance Planner will have the responsibility:



* Reports to Long Range Planning Supervisor

* Responsible for Long Range planning and shutdown planning for specific plant area - to be determined at point of hiring; PSV, Utilities & Tankage, Ore Preparation, Froth Treatment, etc

* Point contact for all major CMMS administrative changes - strategies, equipment masters, PM revisions

* Responsible for development of new equipment masters, strategies, BOM's, RPSL

* Point contract with execution, reliability, ops tech within scope of planning control including complex activities

* Manage special projects targeting maintenance planning & development

* Responsible for creating plans and task lists for all maintenance repair activities including:

* High complexity including 30 days greater LACD (component rebuilds, major modifications including ops tech engagement) - with collaboration with short range planners

* PM plans - higher complexity requiring significant technical and external input, as well as planning time



Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.



