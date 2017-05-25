Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Maintenance & Integrity Functional Lead, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Ensure best practice execution on maintenance and integrity activities in existing operations and for new developments and manage Company's strategy for maintenance and integrity across the operated and contracted portfolio.

Give support and assurance to the delivery of capital projects across Company assets

With operator experience and the ability to influence and collaborate at all levels you will improve practices, to affect performance and impact Company's performance.

Provide an expert service to and collaborate closely with Asset Managers, Operations Managers, Maintenance Managers and Asset Integrity Engineers while having the knowledge, gravitas and communications skills to present to executives and engineers alike.

Educate on and communicate the roll out of new standards across the group as well as deviations and updates to existing standards.

Lead and contribute to peer reviews and as a leader for the maintenance and integrity skill pool develop and implement a consistent competency framework for the purpose of career development and performance management.

Sign off key appointments for critical roles and provide input in the staff development decisions of skill pool members and coordinate subject matter input in identification/tailoring training courses to develop internal talent.



Experience

Experienced engineer with a degree (ideally chartered)

Extensive understanding of maintenance and integrity management processes with experience in an operator.

A good understanding of major hazard legislation and its implications for the maintenance management process is key as well as a good understanding of process safety management.

Experience of the development and implementation of new standards and practices to make sure best practice is deployed with the E+P business.



Permanent position



