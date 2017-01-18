Maintenance Engineer - Oxfordshire - 6 month rolling contract

About the Role:
ROLE: Multi-skilled Maintenance Engineer
LOCATION: Oxfordshire
DURATION: 6 months
RATE: Dependent on experience
START DATE: ASAP
My client in Oxfordshire are urgently looking for a multi-skilled maintenance engineer on an initial 6 month contract. You will need the following skills:
- 60/40 mechanical/electrical bias
- PPM scheduling
- Some exposure to CNC automated machinery (PLCs)
- Effective communicator
- Willingness to adopt a hands-on approac
Shift pattern = double shifts (6-2 / 2-10)
If you are interested in the role, please send the relevant CV to me and I will call you to discuss the role.
Please only apply if you are able to start working within the next fortnight and live within 1hr commute of Oxford
Regards,
Nathan