Maintenance Engineer - Oxfordshire - 6 month rolling contract

About the Role:

ROLE: Multi-skilled Maintenance Engineer

LOCATION: Oxfordshire

DURATION: 6 months

RATE: Dependent on experience

START DATE: ASAP

My client in Oxfordshire are urgently looking for a multi-skilled maintenance engineer on an initial 6 month contract. You will need the following skills:

- 60/40 mechanical/electrical bias

- PPM scheduling

- Some exposure to CNC automated machinery (PLCs)

- Effective communicator

- Willingness to adopt a hands-on approac

Shift pattern = double shifts (6-2 / 2-10)

If you are interested in the role, please send the relevant CV to me and I will call you to discuss the role.

Please only apply if you are able to start working within the next fortnight and live within 1hr commute of Oxford

Regards,

Nathan

