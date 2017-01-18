Maintenance Engineer - Oxfordshire - 6 month rolling contract

G2 Recruitment
Abingdon,Oxfordshire,England
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 7:45am

About the Role:

ROLE: Multi-skilled Maintenance Engineer

LOCATION: Oxfordshire

DURATION: 6 months

RATE: Dependent on experience

START DATE: ASAP

My client in Oxfordshire are urgently looking for a multi-skilled maintenance engineer on an initial 6 month contract. You will need the following skills:

- 60/40 mechanical/electrical bias

- PPM scheduling

- Some exposure to CNC automated machinery (PLCs)

- Effective communicator

- Willingness to adopt a hands-on approac

Shift pattern = double shifts (6-2 / 2-10)

If you are interested in the role, please send the relevant CV to me and I will call you to discuss the role.

Please only apply if you are able to start working within the next fortnight and live within 1hr commute of Oxford

Regards,

Nathan

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Maintenance Engineering Jobs
£18 to £23 Per hour
