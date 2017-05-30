About the Role:
The Role:
The Long Range Planner will have the responsibility:
* Responsible for creating plans and task lists for all maintenance repair activities including:
Shutdown activities across all facilities
Spanning all trades and disciplines within shutdown scopes
Engaging technical, operations, and execution functions
* Consult with other departments to obtain required background and information for job plan clarity
* Ensure all QA/QC requirements are met for work package creation
* Assist with implementation and maintenance of PM programs
* Identify and effectively plan all required resources
* Conduct field reviews
* Ensure documentation is developed and used effectively for history tracking, consistent for future root cause analysis
* Support all required KPIs and formulate required reports whether daily, weekly , monthly or otherwise
* Coordinate with Materials Coordinators and Execution Coordinators to ensure all required spares, material and service contracts are available
* Work closely with Scheduler
* Work closely with field execution teams in understanding labor allocation requirements and work load limitations
* Maintain an excellent working relationship with other project functions, stakeholder and departments
* Ensure all CMMS estimates and actual costs are reportable and accurate
The Company:
Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* 10 years industry experience - Mechanical/Millwright, Pipefitter, Instrument, Electrical, Planning, Project Management, Engineering
* Superior working knowledge of SAP
* Expert knowledge of Maintenance processes and oil sands maintenance programs
About Fircroft:
