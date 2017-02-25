Logistics HSSE Manager

Company Energy_Jobline

About the Role:

Supporting the OMS implementation in GSC A&P Envelope Plant and Customer Fulfilment (CF) logistics operations including warehouse, marine terminals, land and water transport.

Providing leadership and influencing to ensure that HSSE risks associated with the logistics operations of the GSC A&P Envelope are identified and managed and to ensure HSSE performance is improved continuously.

Leading and developing the Envelope Logistics HSSE Network to ensure growth of HSSE capability, talent and provide optimum performance in service of the HSSE agenda.

Actively contributing to the envelope HSSE plan, policy and programs and the transfer of best practices in logistics HSSE among countries.

Acting as the content expert of the relevant OMS sub-elements such as marine and transport and product stewardship, GDP's and SDP's such as driving safety, marine activity and Lubes standards such as Lubes GP 482-0041 and ensuring that local processes and systems exist to meet the requirements.

This role can be based in any of the A&P location indicated above (including Thailand) .

Driving the implementation of the logistics components of Envelope HSSE plan to ensure the delivery of the Lubricants HSSE strategy within the Envelope CF operations and ensuring BP and Lubricants HSSE requirements are met.

Supporting and coordinating the risk assessment and annual reviews across A&P Envelope CF operations and monitoring the implementation of action plan.

Supporting and coordinating the OMS self-verification programme including OMS audit and field inspection across A&P Envelope CF operations and monitoring the implementation of action plans.

Ensuring that HSSE risks and control and mitigation measures are adequately reflected in contracting process with 3rd party logistics service providers by following the risk based approach.

Coordinating and overseeing the warehouse and land transport contractor assurance programme and ensuring audits are planned and executed timely and of high quality.

Coordinating and overseeing the terminal, vessel and barge contractor self-assessment and BP audit and ensuring self-assessments and audits are planned and executed timely and of high quality.

Ensuring the timely completion and the high quality of investigation of logistics incidents in the scope defined in Lubricants Incident investigation procedure.

Analyzing the performance trend of logistics HSSE via working together with regional HSSE performance analyst and defining intervention actions by CF leaders.

Defining and delivering programs of the transfer of best practices both in and outside GSC A&P Envelope through the building of a best practice database.

Defining and delivering appropriate training interventions relating to logistics HSSE to ensure the whole workforce are competent to deliver their HSSE accountabilities.

Coordinating the driving safety programs, e.g. SMART for both professional and occasional BP drivers in A&P GSC Envelope.

Liaising with the counterparts in other GSC Envelopes and Lubes transport advisor to ensure consistency of CF HSSE standards and requirements.

Bachelor degree or equivalent in a relevant field

Significant experience in logistics operational roles with substantial HSSE accountabilities

Strong skill in hazard and risk identification and management process

Understanding and experience of HSSE within an integrated supply chain including warehouse, terminal, truck and vessel/barge operation

Good understanding of contractor management process

Good audit skill including scheduling, interviewing and reviewing, reporting etc.

Proven ability to think and act both operationally and strategically

Ability and track record of engaging at regional levels of the organisation and effectively building trust, support and commitment

Experience and track record of working as part of international leadership team/s

Experience in working within a highly matrix environment and across several sites, countries and cultures

Effective influencing, communication and engagement skills across a diverse set of stakeholders within Regional environment

Problem solving skills which deliver both imaginative and pragmatic solutions to complex problems

Self-starter with high levels of motivation and energy, strong delivery focus and edge

HSSE qualification such as NEBOSH is preferred

Partnership and Teamwork: develop team spirit and cooperation - Skilful

Leading People: provide technical coaching, professional guidance and assist in the development of others - Skilful

Performance Bias: possess drive and insight to take action wherever it is required - Skilful

Wise Decisions: makes technical and/or business decisions based on an understanding of risk - Skilful

Numeracy skills

Organisational skills

BP values and behaviours

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveying

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 526221

Role synopsisKey accountabilitiesEssential EducationEssential experience and job requirementsOther Requirements (e.g. Travel, Location)This role may be based in any of the A&P location: Australia, India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, ThailandDesirable criteria & qualificationsRelocation availableNoTravel requiredYes - up to 50%Is this a part time position?NoAbout BPOur business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. BP operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for talented, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.The Lubricants SPU is a world leader in the lubricants industry, trading in over 50 countries and with a turnover in excess of $8 billion. The SPU is made up of 5 sales and marketing regions, 2 global businesses and 3 global functional units: Lubricants Supply Chain, Global Marketing Unit and Product Development & Technology.We are one of the most diverse business units in the BP Group with people working together in a truly global team. Excellent teamwork, rapid sharing of information and knowledge across teams and time zones help to differentiate us from our competition.SegmentDownstreamClosing Date[ "17-Mar-2017" ]