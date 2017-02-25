LNG Project Developer

Company 
NES Global Talent
Location 
South Korea,Far East
Posted on 
Friday, February 24, 2017 - 3:51am

About the Role:

LNG Project Developer – Chinese ONLY


 

Summary


My client is one of the representative global Oil & Energy companies headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Currently they’re looking for LNG Project Developer to join their China team.


 


Job duties


- LNG/NG Project development


- Contracts negotiation


- Document control / Administration work


 

Requirements


- Bachelor degree in Engineering preferred


- Must have fluent Korean & English language skills


- 3~10 years of LNG project developing experience highly preferred


- Fresh graduates with native level of Korean language skills welcome to apply


 


Remuneration Package


USD 40k~60k per annum (negotiable) + other benefits



 


Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Administrator Jobs
Salary 
$40000 to $60000 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
527161