About the Role:

The Company:

Our client is a shipping and logistics leader.

We are looking a Lifting & HSE Supervisor for his activites in Bulgaria. He will be involved in Drilling campains of an Oil and Gas Operator.

It's a resident position for a project with a start date in July and a duration of 5 to 10 months

Accommodations in Varna are provided by our client.



The Role:

Lifting & HSE Supervisor will be the deputy of the Base Manager, and he will take command when Base Manager is out of Logistics Base.

He will be experienced in Lifting (minimum 10 years), preferably in the Oil & Gas industry.

He will have the OPITO Rigger Certificate, Stage 3.

He is able to supervise the lifting operation if categorized as Critical, after the Risk Assessment process.

He will know HSE (Health Safety and Environment) fundamentals, and the tools to improve safety awareness in the working team: such as Work Permit, Risk Assessment, Cause Tree Analysis etc.

He shall issue and/or revise the HSE procedures of the Logistics Base.

He will have the ability to train the working teams, through drills, presentation, safety campaigns etc. The HSE statistics (LTIF, TRIR, RWDC, MTC, FAC, etc) will be compiled and follow-up by him



