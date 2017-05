Company Spencer Ogden

Location Taiwan,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Lawyer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 561622

One of the Internationally renowned Wind developer with a large presence globally is expanding their sales teams across APAC and as such are hiring a legal counsel for their in house legal operation.This legal counsel role is an excellent opportunity to learn from a global team and practice law across ASIAThis offers an attractive salary and benefits.To apply to this one chance in a life time opportunity as an legal counsel, please apply NOW with your CV in word format!! This role will not be open long.Send your CV to clarlynn.tan@spencer-ogden.com Registration Number: R1658538Licence Number: 13C6321For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321