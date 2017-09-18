Company NES Global Talent

About the Role:

To lead Lean improvement projects for the UK organisation in support of #the journey in its efforts to reduce operating costs. A key aim of the Lean Coach is to deliver training, coach employees on Lean and participate in improvement projects that deliver value to the business. Specific Lean Leadership coaching and training is a key component of this role. Apply the Lean methodology and recommend solutions to specific business case issues with the specific aim to deliver the Lean improvement projects on schedule, with benefits realised while supporting building the competencies of Aker employees in their Lean skillsetResponsibilities and Tasks:Lead projects as a project manager, advisor, coach or trainer, helping with resourcing (internal and 3rd party), playing a Q/A role where needed, participating in steering teams, ensuring compliance with group methods, etc.. It is anticipated this will include Kaizen workshops, facilitated sessions, and project co-ordinationProvide advice and guidance to internal /external customers, to ensure the appropriate Improvement approach is taken to address their concernsUndertake specialist assignments, internally or externally, in the delivery of continuous improvement projects to meet internal/external customer requirementsCoaching senior managers and project managers with simple, practical approaches to deliver Lean and other Process Improvement and Cost Reduction programsAll Lean Coaches and Masters can expect to be required to provide Program Management Office support as requestedQualifications / Personal Attributes:Understanding of the Offshore Oil & Gas IndustryAbility to facilitate effectivelyExperience in Root Cause Analysis, Continuous Improvement Programmes, Facilitating TeamsWilling to challenge the status quo, excellent listening skills, confident in presenting to groups, prepared to uphold standards, while having a flexible approach. Good time management, delivery on commitments is essential, positive outlook on possibilitiesAbility to manage competing demands on timeBe an ambassador for change, utilising the Lean Toolbox, where appropriateMust have a "can do "attitude and deliver upon agreed commitments