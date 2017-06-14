Leader PMST

Company Fircroft

Our vehicles are admired and desired around the world for luxurious design and outstanding engineering. Our Engineering and Manufacturing teams are constantly driving this incredible experience. This opportunity is to be part of this team, providing the ideas and expertise behind the engineering of our products. This position is for a leader within Body Engineering Quality. The role is to facilitate and support improved product engineering and ensure lessons are learnt from the past, whilst controlling, reducing and learning lessons from warranty. The programme quality role will require you to interface with programme teams to facilitate robust engineering and to work with supporting functions to ensure supporting processes are robust and lean. A key interface for this will be working with the Body Engineering Platform CPE to engage the programme engineering teams. Furthermore, you will coordinate the improvement of the results related to customer surveys such as TGW, this will involve planning improvements and working with CoCs to develop solutions to current issues as well as programme teams to time those improvements into future models. You will responsible for warranty spend reduction and control in relation to the current warranty car park. This impacts on the current year business performance as well as facilitates rapid lessons learnt on current in flight programmes to avoid issues from repeating. One critical area which links these two roles is that of campaigns, minimising the risk of campaigns on new models is essential. Lastly, you will have overall responsibility to maintain the Body Quality `Quality Manual¿ as a requirement of TS16949.



1)¿ Significant experience of team leadership, management and development ¿ Significant experience of working in the automotive or manufacturing industry ¿ Significant experience of process improvement and optimisation. ¿ Experience of solving technical problems through structured problem solving e.g. 6 Sigma. ¿ Significant experience of product development process.

2) Results driven, demonstrating tenacity, drive and perseverance, an individual who is able to deliver in a complex, highly demanding environment. Strategic and operational, an individual who can set the strategic direction, but who can also work in the detail

3)A sophisticated communicator who is able to challenge constructively and communicate complex ideas in business language. Able to deliver major projects ¿ in addition to developing strategies, the individual will be required to deliver initiatives with the support of the module team



Our Client is a world leading Automotive OEM which is responsible for some of the most iconic 4x4's & Sports Cars produced. Due to the huge demand for current models and substantial investment in future projects there is a requirement for more resources across the business in engineering & manufacturing on a contract basis.



Proven track record delivering/developing robust engineering. Structured problem solving application ¿ data driven. Proven delivery capability. Works under pressure, lead and develop an engaged team. Degree or relevant equivalent experience



All aspects of people management and development within the team, including recruitment. Ability to communicate effectively, and build & nurture relationships across all aspects of the business at all Levels. Experience in data analysis, statistical techniques & problem solving, preferably Black Belt trained, but appropriate training will be offered to the suitable candidate. Ability to use client based software systems, e.g. IQM, RMDV2 etc, training can be provided. Ability to use Microsoft Office



