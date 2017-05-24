Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Brunei,Asia

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is recruiting a Lead Technical Safety Engineer to join our team in Brunei. The project will run over a five-year period with a possible two-year extension. Amec Foster Wheeler has many years of experience in carrying such projects all over the world and it is our intention to bring our world class systems to this project.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Safety Training Representative Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 571861

* Execute all Technical Safety Engineering activities* Maintain technical integrity* Deliver and support a strong HSE culture* Work within budget and schedule limits* Assist other disciplines to achieve their goals* Support Management* Participate in cost and schedule estimates* Plan work in alignment with project schedule* Monitor and report progress using ascribed system* Drive innovative solutions to reduce cost and schedule* Supervise any 3rd work carried out* Participate in relevant meetings, HAZID, Design Reviews, Model Reviews, PEER Reviews, etc.* Take full cognizance of Health, Safety and Environmental issues* Liaise and interact with other disciplines to ensure overall project goals are met* Advise management of variations in a timely manner* Utilize suitable technology to increase efficiency* Be fully conversant with Process safety and ensure its implementation within the Technical Safety design* Ensure all work reflects the context of a Brownfield Rejuvenation Project* Supervise the Technical Safety team* Undertake staff appraisals and team development* Monitor and report resource requirements* Support training requirements for graduates and team members* Ensure all deliverables are aligned with company and client procedures and national standards* Ensure documents are originated, checked and approved by suitable competent personnel* Keep up to date with latest procedures, client requirements and legislation